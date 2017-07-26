During my second visit to the Bathos Museum, I decided to travel a little further back in time to 1634, more commonly known as the Middle Ages or something. I stumbled upon a commemorative glass panel which depicts one Hans Jurrg Doorbenbuger and his wife, Anna Gubberin. Hans is looking rather pleased with himself because he’s just purchased a giant papier mâché onion from the market for half its original retail price. Anna is clearly thrilled at the prospect of the decorative allium and thus proceeds to toast Hans’ achievement with a chalice of craft mead. This decorative glass panel was probably made by prominent decorative glass panel maker Lung Gollosp, and it would have been placed in front of the window to hide the depressing view, both outside and in.

