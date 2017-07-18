A Visit to the Bathos Museum Part 1

Last week I paid a visit to the Bathos Musuem for the first time since they’d opened their new Disappointment Wing. I was lucky enough to attend one of the introductory tours by head curatorial director Dr Fiston Raymes, during which he provided some insights about the various works of art in the collection.

Inspired by Fiston Raymes’ tour, I’ve decided to start a new series of blog posts which explore some of the works in the collection, which I hope will elucidate the wide range of disappointment displayed in the wonderfully anti-climactic new wing of the museum.

To kick us off, I’m beginning with The View on Moosehold Heath by Jon Grome (1812). The painting depicts the inspiring true story of aspiring farmer Argus Swunk, who was told several times about how sublime the view on Moosehold Heath was. Various people in the village kept going on about it until Argus decided to go and have a look for himself. However, upon finally arriving at the heath to find nothing but a bunch of clouds and a few sheep (basically just clouds on legs), well, the disappointment on little Argus’ face is clear to see. The painting later became the inspiration for a musical, The View, The View on Moosehold Heath.