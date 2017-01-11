Image P R I O R I T I E S inflict this upon others:ShareShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related This entry was posted in Drawings and tagged unemployment, mental health, illustration, drawing, anxiety, webcomic, comic, cartoon, procrastination, domestic, chores. Bookmark the permalink.
I procrastinate by doing something slightly less productive but way more enjoyable. Producticrastination is totally a real thing. I dig this post 😁.