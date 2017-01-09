The Banal Muffins Etsy Shop

In an attempt to sort my life out I’ve set up an Etsy shop. If any followers of this blog have ever wanted to adorn their walls with pictures of awkward vegetables and despondent tempura then look no further.

This ‘Veg Party’ postcard (127mm x 177.8mm) is now available to purchase, and features an awkward celeriac, a singing jalapeño and the infamous carrot and celery lads. If you have any requests for illustrations I’ve done that you’d like as a print or postcard, let me know and I’ll get it sorted.

http://etsy.com/uk/shop/banalmuffins

fullsizerender-18

