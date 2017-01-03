Image N E W Y E A R N E W E N N U I inflict this upon others:ShareShare on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related This entry was posted in Happenings and tagged 2017, anxiety, comics, depression, disappointman, Drawings, ennui, graphic novel, illustration, journey, mental health, motivation, new year, new year new me, travel, unemployment. Bookmark the permalink.
Reblogged this on O LADO ESCURO DA LUA.